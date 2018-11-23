हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BJP lashes out at CP Joshi; asks Rahul Gandhi to expel Joshi from party

BJP leader Sambit Patra lashed out at CP Joshi for Johi’s reported statement that appeared to suggest that only Brahmins could speak about Hindus. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 14:04 PM IST
Next
Video

CP Joshi apologises for 'Brahmin' remark after facing flak from Rahul

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close