BJP may form government in Jammu and Kashmir after Amarnath Yatra

BJP is planning to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with a face from Kashmir as Chief Minister after the two-month-long Amarnath Yatra which began on June 28.

Jul 06, 2018, 18:36 PM IST
