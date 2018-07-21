हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP minister Hansraj Ahir: Congress have never taken parliament seriously

BJP minister Hansraj Ahir speaks to Zee News on the incidences that took place on the floor of the parliament yesterday. He said that Congress have made a fool of themselves and have not taken the proceedings of the house seriously ever.

Jul 21, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
