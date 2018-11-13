हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP raise questions over Mamata Banerjee's Hindi-bhashi sammelan

BJP today attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she is all set to hold a ‘Hindi-bhashi’ sammelan in Bengal’s Purulia district on November 27. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 13, 2018, 18:18 PM IST
