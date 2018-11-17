हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BJP releases poll manifesto, promises 10 lakh jobs per year

BJP releases poll manifesto, promises 10 lakh jobs per year. The manifesto, called as "Drishti Patra" or vision document, was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the state BJP headquarters here. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 17, 2018, 15:22 PM IST
Next
Video

Bhopal: Watch how people discuss politics while playing Chess

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close