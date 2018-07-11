हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP sees political agenda behind Rahul Gandhi's meet with Muslim intellectuals

Rahul Gandhi's meetings with prominent minority community members are being organised to discuss challenges being faced by the Muslim community under the present Narendra Modi-led BJP regime. However, the ruling BJP has come down heavily on the Congress president's scheduled meetings with the Muslim intellectuals.

Jul 11, 2018, 13:52 PM IST
