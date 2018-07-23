हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP to fight alone on all seats in 2019 elections

After rift with Shiv Sena has widened BJP Chief Amit Shah has asked BJP party workers to prepare themselves to fight 2019 elections alone.

Jul 23, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
