BJP to win 50-plus seats in Chhattisgarh, says BJP leader Gauri Shankar

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 in which BJP and Congress both have claimed victory. Congress said that the people of Chhattisgarh are ready for a change while BJP aims to win 50-plus seats in the state. Watch full video to know more.