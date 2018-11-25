हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP will be dethroned if they don't build Ram mandir: Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi-led government, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed that if they (BJP) don’t build Ram Mandir at the earliest they will be dethroned in upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 25, 2018, 14:54 PM IST
