BJP will crush Congress in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: National Herald survey

A pre-poll survey in Madhya Pradesh has said that it will be difficult for the Congress party to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if there is no alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The findings of the pre-poll survey conducted by Tamil Nadu-based Spick Media was published by National Herald.

Aug 01, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
