BJP workers raise slogans in funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The funeral procession of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has proceeded from his house towards BJP headquarters and the BJP workers are raising slogans in the name of Atalji as the procession is moving forward.

Aug 17, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
People line up in long queues to pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

