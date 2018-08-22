हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP yatras to immerse Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes in rivers across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and senior party leaders handed urns with ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last on August 16, to presidents of party units in different states. An even for the same was organised in the national capital.

Aug 22, 2018, 13:04 PM IST
