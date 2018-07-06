हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP's attempts to form govt with runaway PDP MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been quietly examining various options to form the government in the state of Kashmir with a breakaway faction of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Jul 06, 2018, 21:54 PM IST
