BJP's Rakesh Singh said that the leaders of Opposition are depressed

In its first response to the no-trust vote, BJP’s Rakesh Singh said that the leaders of Opposition are depressed. Attacking the Congress, they BJP lawmaker said Rahul Gandhi-led can’t see a party in power outside its family.

Jul 20, 2018, 15:16 PM IST
