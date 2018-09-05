हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Blame game in West Bengal over Majerhat bridge collapse

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on Kolkata flyover collapse. According to Zee News investigation, system carelessness is responsible for the incident. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 05, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
