हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Both routes of Amarnath Yatra shut, after landslide kills 5, injures 3

The Amarnath Yatra remains effectively suspended on Wednesday, with both the routes to the mountain shrine shut a day after a landslide that killed five and injured three. Security personnel are helping the pilgrims get to safe locations along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the landslide.

Jul 04, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Next
Video

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day, July 4 , 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close