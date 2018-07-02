हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bouncers beat, abuse family at Blue world theme park in Kanpur; Video goes viral

This segment of Zee News brings to you a video showing bouncers deployed by Blue World Theme Water Park in Kanpur beating a woman and her family.

Jul 02, 2018, 18:00 PM IST
Video

