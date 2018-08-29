हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was among the two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Altaf Kachru, one of the oldest Hizbul Mujahideen terroists operating in the Kashmir Valley was killed in the operation.

Aug 29, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Next
Video

Breaking: 'Healthcare must be affordable', says Modi in his address to party workers in Varanasi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close