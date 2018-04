Breaking 20-20: Asaram jailed for life for raping teenager, cries after sentencing

Self-styled godman Asaram has been convicted of raping a teenage girl at his ashram in 2013. A teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, had levelled charges of rape against Asaram.