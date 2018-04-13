हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Breaking 20 20: Differently abled girls molested by caretaker in school

Differently abled girls have been molested by caretaker in school of Karjat in Maharashtra.

Apr 13, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
