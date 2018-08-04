हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Breaking 20-20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day
This segment of Zee News brings top 20 news stories of the day. Watch this video to know more.
Aug 04, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
Next
Video
Morning Breaking: Students go to school in an ambulance in Chhattisgarh's Koriya
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Imran Khan's biggest problem? Billions of dollars needed to pay debt worth billions
World
Priyanka Chopra pens an emotional note as Quantico comes to an end
People
Is Priyanka Vadra set to replace Sonia Gandhi as Congress candidate in Rae Bareilly in 2019...
India
India now 3rd Asian country to get STA-1 status from US, high-tech product sales to get easi...
International Business
Nitish Kumar breaks silence on Muzaffarpur sexual assault incident, promises severe punishme...
India
IAF Su-30MKI Flankers, RAAF F/A 18 F Super Hornets mesmerise in biggest flypast in Exercise...
India
12 girls schools burnt down in Pakistan's restive Gilgit-Baltistan
World
Asia
Kapil Sharma's new pic goes viral on Twitter—Check inside
People
Tent collapse at PM Narendra Modi's West Bengal rally: Probe panel blames Mamata Govern...
India
Janata Dal United MLA Bima Bharti's son found dead on railway track, family alleges mur...
Bihar