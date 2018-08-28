हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Breaking 20-20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day
This segment of Zee News brings top 20 news stories of the day. Watch this video to know more.
Aug 28, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
Next
Video
Watch: India's first biofuel-powered flight from Dehradun to Delhi
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
SC grants woman's wish, allows her to go to parents instead of husband's home
India
Schoolgirl stripped, groped by 3 men on road in Bihar; video goes viral, 1 arrested
Bihar
'Rajiv is Father of Mob Lynching': Bagga on Rahul's comment on anti-Sikh riot...
India
Army court orders disciplinary action against Major Gogoi for meeting local woman in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Rafale fighter not the first, know about aircraft India bought from Dassault Aviation in the...
India
'Staged' affection for Vajpayee made him look small after his death, Sena attacks...
India
Leave Pandit Nehru's memorial undisturbed: Manmohan Singh urges PM Modi
India
Sharad Pawar says glad Rahul Gandhi not driven by PM ambitions, offers new formula for oppos...
India
Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Esha Deol loses her cool at organisers
People
India's first biofuel flight, operated by SpiceJet, undertakes maiden voyage
India