Breaking: CM Yogi Adityanath blames Congress for terrorism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Congress party during his rally in poll-bound state Madhya Pradesh. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 21, 2018, 14:00 PM IST
Video

