Breaking: Delhi Book Fair and Stationery Fair 2018: Bibliophiles rejoice as entry gets free

This year, those desirous of witnessing that annual haven of books and a priceless assortment of writing tools — the Delhi Book Fair and Stationery Fair — will have to contend with the winding, mucky path leading to Pragati Maidan, the venue where the event is held every year, thanks to a large-scale redevelopment project it is undergoing. But all the trouble is worth it once you do make it through. Add to that the fact that the entry to the fair, this year, is free of cost.

Aug 25, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
