Breaking: ED attaches assets worth Rs 26.65-cr of Journalist Upendra Rai

The Enforcement Directorate today said it has attached assets worth Rs 26.65 crore of journalist Upendra Rai in connection with a money laundering and alleged extortion case against him.

Aug 29, 2018, 14:02 PM IST
