Breaking: Encounter breaks out at Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag, 2 terrorists trapped

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district are engaged in an encounter with terrorists since early Wednesday morning. Sources say security forces have trapped one or two terrorists in Munward area of the district.

Aug 29, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
