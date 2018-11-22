हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking: Farmers march to Azad Maidan in Mumbai

The protest rally had begun from Kalyan yesterday and will now be heading towards Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The farmers are demanding loan waiver, drought compensation and the transfer of forest rights to tribals.

Nov 22, 2018, 13:00 PM IST
