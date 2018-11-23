हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BREAKING: Four terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag encounter

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday morning. The encounter was reported from Sekipora area of Bijbehara in the district.

Nov 23, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
