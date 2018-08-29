हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking: 'Healthcare must be affordable', says Modi in his address to party workers in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made an appeal to the BJP workers in his home constituency of Varanasi to reach out to the people and tell them about the good work done by his government. The PM said that he wants Varanasi to lead the country from the front and set an example in every field.

Aug 29, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik says, "I want to create a corridor of faith"

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close