Breaking: India has chaiwala as PM because of Nehru, says Shashi Tharoor

Not alien to controversies triggered by his comments, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is in the news once again. This time it is for an indirect comment that he made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while praising the country's first PM- Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nov 14, 2018, 13:09 PM IST
