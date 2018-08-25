हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking: Major fire breaks out at Delhi's plastic bags factory, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in the wee hours on Saturday at a three-storey factory of plastic bags in Nangloi. The incident took place at around 4 am. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 25, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
