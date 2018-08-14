हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking News: 2 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory action by Indian Army in J&K

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Aug 14, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
