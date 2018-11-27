हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking News: 3 terrorists gunned down in J&K's Pulwama

Three terrorists were on Tuesday gunned down in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 27, 2018, 15:02 PM IST
