हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking News: 4 killed, several injured in blast at Army explosive depot in Maharashtra

At least four people have been killed in a blast inside the Army explosive depot in Maharashtra Wardha. Several people have reportedly been injured in the incident. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 20, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
Next
Video

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 90,000 security men deployed for second phase of voting

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close