Breaking News: Ahead of hearing on Article 35A, family members of police personnel abducted in J&K

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from J&K where family members of 9 policemen have been abducted in last 24 hours. The incident has happened just day before hearing on Article 35A in Supreme Court today. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 31, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
News 100: Family members of 9 policemen abducted in less than 24 hours in J&K

