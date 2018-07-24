हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking News: CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar

A CRPF jawan was killed while two others injured when terrorists attacked a security forces' party here, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said. Militants fired upon the party at a naka near the Batamaloo area of the city, a CRPF spokesman said.

Jul 24, 2018, 19:04 PM IST
