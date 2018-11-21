हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking News: Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolves Assembly

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. The order from Raj Bhavan dissolving the state Assembly which still had two years of its term left came soon after PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form a government. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 21, 2018, 23:08 PM IST
