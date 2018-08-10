हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking News: In Maharashtra's Nalasopara, ATS recovers explosives from home

The Nallasopara police on Thursday night recovered explosives, which they suspect is RDX. The police recovered the explosives from a home belonging to one Vaibhav Raut. Later, Raut was apprehended by the Anti-terrorism squad and has been taken in for questioning.

Aug 10, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
