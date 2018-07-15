हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking News: Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi kills 7 people; 50 injured

Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi has killed 7 people and 50 are reported to be injured. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 20:20 PM IST
