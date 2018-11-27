हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Breaking News: One soldier martyred in Kulgam encounter

One soldier was martyred and two terrorists were shot dead in an encounter in J&K's Kulgam district Tuesday morning. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 27, 2018, 13:50 PM IST
