हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking News: Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesting students in Jharkhand

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Jharkhand, where Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesting students. Several protesters have reportedly been injured. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 16:08 PM IST
Next
Video

Exclusive: In conversation with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close