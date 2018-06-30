हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking News: Three dead as Jammu and Kashmir braces for floods

Three people lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall across the state on Saturday. Local officials have declared a flood warning with people close to water bodies being asked to move to safer grounds.

Jun 30, 2018, 19:06 PM IST
Next
Video

Indian schoolchildren don colors of Argentina and Brazil

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close