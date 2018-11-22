हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking: Omar Abdullah questions Governor Satya Pal Malik's intention over dissolved assembly

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has posed a series of questions to Governor Satya Pal Malik, beginning with how he could brand the NC-PDP-Congress alliance as “unholy” when the state has already seen a coalition government been ideologically opposed PDP and BJP.

Nov 22, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
Next
Video

Debate: Is Ram Mandir as political agenda for 2019 elections?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close