Breaking: Six injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place in Ghatti area, which is around 7 kms from Bijapur, when the BSF jawans were returning from election duty. All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur for treatment.

Nov 14, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
