Breaking Update: IAF MiG-27 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, pilot escapes unhurt

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed on Tuesday in an empty field in Dewliya village near Banad in Jodhpur, Rajasthan due to a technical snag. The pilot was able to escape unhurt, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said. The crash of the Mikoyan MiG-27, a fighter jet, resulted in a fire in the area.