Breaking: Woman run over by SUV in Connaught Place, dragged for 300 metres

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old homeless woman was crushed to death by a speeding SUV in Connaught Place area in Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday night. The SUV (a Jeep Compass) was allegedly being driven by 20-year-old Shreya Aggarwal, who is pursuing a fashion designing course from a Mumbai institute.

Aug 21, 2018, 14:36 PM IST
