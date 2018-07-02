हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Burari: 11 dead in a Delhi family, renovation of house offers big clue

A bunch of handwritten notes found in a couple of registers have given fresh direction to the investigation into the deaths of a family of 11 in north Delhi's Burari. The notes - which talk of strange religious beliefs -- provide a motive in the case, say the police, who initially thought it was mass suicide and then said it could be mass murder by one of the family, who then committed suicide.

Jul 02, 2018, 14:42 PM IST
