Burari deaths: CCTV footage shows family brought stools to organise hanging

Days after 11 members of a family were found hanging at their home in Burari, the Delhi Police Crime Branch recovered CCTV footage from a night before the incident, which shows two of the victims — Savita and her daughter Nidhi — carrying stools inside their home.

Jul 05, 2018, 16:10 PM IST
