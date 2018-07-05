हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Burari deaths: CCTV footage shows family brought stools, wires used for hanging

The footage of a camera installed outside a house opposite the residence of the family showed that the elder daughter-in-law of the house, Savita, along with her daughter, Neetu, could be seen bringing five stools that were later used for the members to be hanged.

Jul 05, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on 2-day visit to J&K, to review security situation

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close