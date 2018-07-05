हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Burari deaths: CCTV footage shows family brought stools, wires used for hanging

Footage from a camera with a view of the entrance of the Chundawat house shows a woman and two children of the family bringing in the stools and wires used in the mass hangings. All the members apparently died together around 1 am.

Jul 05, 2018, 17:48 PM IST
Next
Video

ATM charges all set to go up soon; here is big reason wh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close